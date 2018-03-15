Three Mingus Union athletes hold down top spots in latest state track and field rankings

Two weeks into the 2018 Arizona high school track and field season has three Mingus Union athletes sitting in the top spot in the latest Division 3 rankings.

On the boys’ side, Kendrew Streck’s massive 47-feet, 8-inch, shot put in last weekend’s Gaucho Invitational has catapulted the Mingus junior into the state’s top spot in this week’s rankings. He is nearly three feet ahead of the second best throw in the state. He also ranks second in the state in the discus with a best throw of 132-2. Senior Jonathan Jung is tied for the 16th best spot in the state in the high jump with a best effort of 5-10.

Also on the boys side, the Marauder 4X400 team of Taylor Capite, Dallin Gordon, Colby Fanning and Jonathan Jung have the 16th best time in the state with a 3:42 clocking. Mingus’ 4X800 team of Dallin Gordon, Lucas Doerksen, Joe Calhoun and Riley Bliss is ranked 17th in the state with a best time of 9:10.

For the Mingus girls, junior Meg Hannah holds down the state’s fastest Division 3 time over 800 meters for the second straight week with a 2:24 clocking, a time she has posted twice already this season.

Also sitting atop the state rankings for Mingus is senior Hannah DeVore, whose 16.37-second clocking in the 100-meter hurdles is the best in the state, a slim .05-hundreds of a second better than Payson junior Meredith Kiekintveld. DeVore is also ranked third in the state in the 300 hurdles with a best time this year of 48.07 seconds.

DeVore also tested her skillset in the 100-meter dash at Gaucho last week and holds down the fourth-best time in the state over that distance (13.03 seconds). Freshman teammate Natalee Rogers is ranked 6th in Division 3 in the 100 with a best time of 13.07 seconds. Rogers is also ranked 9th in the state in the 400 with a best time of 63.9 seconds.

Also, the Mingus girls 4X400 quartet of DeVore, Babcock, Rogers and junior Shelby Brenner is ranked second in the state with a 4:17.96 clocking, six seconds behind Empires best time of 4:11.42.

Division 4 boys

In D-4 rankings this week, Sedona Red Rock has a number of athletes ranked in the top 10 in the state, including the No. 1 seeded pole vaulters.

Sedona juniors Drake Ortiz and Forrest Hartley have both cleared 11-feet, 6-inches and are part of a three-way tie for the best jump in the state in Division 4.

Other top-ranked Sedona athletes include junior Evan Favorite (6th in the 100 meters at 11.73 and 5th in the long jump at 20-7)) senior Nathan Hoyer (6th at 800 meters in 2:06.99), the 4X400 team of Marino Lezcano, Nathan Hoyer, Gabriel DeLuz and Forrest Hartley (third at 3:41), the 4X800 relay quartet of Marino Lezcano, Nathan Hoyer, Eduardo Jimenez and Forrest Hartley (4th at 8:52).

For Camp Verde, junior Christopher Holdgrafer is ranked fifth in the state in the triple jump with a best effort of 40-feet, 2 inches.

Division 4 Girls

Sedona junior Julia Koss is ranked 5th this week in the discus with a best throw of 99-feet, 8-inches. She is also ranked second in the pole vault with a best height of 9-6.

Junior Abigail Stevenson is ranked sixth in the state in the long jump with a best leap of 14-feet, 11.75 inches.