Yavapai County outlines schedule for 2018 elections

Gov. Doug Ducey. (Photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

By Halie Chavez

  • Originally Published: March 15, 2018 4:18 p.m.

    May 15 – Special Election

    Monday, April 16: Last day to register to vote

    Wednesday, April 18: Early voting begins

    Monday, April 23: Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters

    Friday, May 4 at 5 p.m.: Last day to request early ballot by mail

    Tuesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Last day to vote in person

    August 28 – Yavapai County Primary

    Monday, July 30: Last day to register to vote

    Wednesday, August 1: Early voting begins

    Friday, August 17 at 5 p.m.: Last day to request early ballot by mail

    Friday August 24 at 5 p.m.: Last day to vote early in person

    Tuesday, August 28: Election Day

    November 6 – General Election

    Tuesday, October 9: Last day to register to vote

    Wednesday, October 10: Early voting begins

    Friday, October 26 at 5 p.m.: Last day to request early ballot by mail

    Friday, November 2 at 5 p.m.: Last day to vote early in person

    ELECTED OFFICES ON THE PRIMARY AND GENERAL BALLOTS FEDERAL OFFICES

    U.S. Senator

    U.S. Representative in Congress: Districts 1 & 4

    STATE OFFICES

    Governor

    Secretary of State

    Attorney General

    Treasurer

    Superintendent of Public Instruction

    State Mine Inspector

    Corporation Commission (2 seats)

    State Senator: Districts 1 & 6

    State Representative: Districts 1 & 6 (2 seats each)

    VERDE VALLEY OFFICES

    Verde Valley Justice of the Peace

    Verde Valley Constable

    Verde Valley Superior Court Judge: Divisions 1, 2, 3, 5 & 6

    Clerk of the Superior Court

    Special Districts

    School Board Elections

    Precinct Committeemen

