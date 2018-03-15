Yavapai County outlines schedule for 2018 elections

Information courtesy of Yavapai County.

May 15 – Special Election

Monday, April 16: Last day to register to vote

Wednesday, April 18: Early voting begins

Monday, April 23: Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters

Friday, May 4 at 5 p.m.: Last day to request early ballot by mail

Tuesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Last day to vote in person

August 28 – Yavapai County Primary

Monday, July 30: Last day to register to vote

Wednesday, August 1: Early voting begins

Friday, August 17 at 5 p.m.: Last day to request early ballot by mail

Friday August 24 at 5 p.m.: Last day to vote early in person

Tuesday, August 28: Election Day

November 6 – General Election

Tuesday, October 9: Last day to register to vote

Wednesday, October 10: Early voting begins

Friday, October 26 at 5 p.m.: Last day to request early ballot by mail

Friday, November 2 at 5 p.m.: Last day to vote early in person

ELECTED OFFICES ON THE PRIMARY AND GENERAL BALLOTS FEDERAL OFFICES

U.S. Senator

U.S. Representative in Congress: Districts 1 & 4

STATE OFFICES

Governor

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Treasurer

Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Mine Inspector

Corporation Commission (2 seats)

State Senator: Districts 1 & 6

State Representative: Districts 1 & 6 (2 seats each)

VERDE VALLEY OFFICES

Verde Valley Justice of the Peace

Verde Valley Constable

Verde Valley Superior Court Judge: Divisions 1, 2, 3, 5 & 6

Clerk of the Superior Court

Special Districts

School Board Elections

Precinct Committeemen