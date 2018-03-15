Youthful Camp Verde baseball impresses

Camp Verde High baseball routed Bourgade Catholic to end their losing streak.

The Cowboys (6-7) beat the Golden Eagles 12-2 in six innings on Tuesday night at home.

“We’re young, we’re learning, but we got the win, so that’s the most important thing,” CV head coach Will Davis.

After a scoreless first inning, the Cowboys scored two in the second and third, then one in the fourth and fifth and six runs in the sixth.

“We did pretty good,” said sophomore outfielder/catcher Kelton O’Grady. “I guess you we weren’t focused the first two pitchers and we were kinda just going through the motions, so it kinda just came out lucky with the first two. But then we just started focusing in. A lot of the kids were on their front foot but it was just one of the luck you can say kinda games.”

The Cowboys and Golden Eagles combined to hit seven batters. Two were by Camp Verde junior utility Dominiq Bruno and five by BC hurlers.

“This is the slowest game we’ve played all year, I mean even Mayer was probably better than these guys, I don’t know,” Davis said. “We just didn’t play well either, all around.”

On the mound Bruno pitched a complete game, gave up 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned runs, walked 3 and struck out 9.

“During the last inning I got a little bit wild, lost my groove, but I found it, got back on it, kept living in the zone,” Bruno said.

With the Cowboys leading 6-0, the Golden Eagles loaded the bases with no outs but CV ended up only giving up two runs.

“Dom came to the front He was struggling for a minute and all of a sudden said ‘nope, I’m going to get these guys out,’” Davis said. “That’s the kind of player he is. I mean you put him in a tight situation and he makes a play.”

Freshman infielder/outfielder Peyton Kelley led the way with 4 RBIs. Bruno had two and O’Grady had two.

Bruno led the way with four hits and O’Grady had two.

Davis said the Cowboys’ defense is not as good as they need it to be but that they’re improving.

“We’re going to get better all the time and once again I’m going to go back to the young thing,” Davis said. “We’re young and so when you’re young you put a little extra pressure on yourself and you don’t make the play you should make, but we’re getting better I mean outfield looked great (Tuesday) night, it’s looked great all year and the infield’s coming, we just gotta slow it down mentally a little bit and we’ll be fine.”

CV came in the game having lost their last four games at the RVHS Route 66 Baseball Classic. They fell to 4A Lee Williams, El Centro (Calif.) Central and 3A Tucson Catalina twice.

Davis said pitching is where the Cowboys had progressed the most this year.

“We didn’t know what we were going to have pitching wise coming into the season,” Davis said. “Dom has really looked good so far, Dakota (Battise)’s been a front line guy. He’s faced tough teams, so his numbers don’t show it, but a team like this we would dominate no question And then behind that the defense. We’re getting better every day and then our offense still needs a little work as you probably saw (Tuesday) night but we’ll get there too.”

Bruno, one of the few Cowboys who played a lot last year said the team has surprised him.

“There’s not a lot of negativity on the team either, it’s just everyone’s like here boosting each other up and making sure everyone is getting better for each and every person, not just themselves,” O’Grady said.

The Cowboys’ next game is Tuesday at Tonopah Valley. Their next home game is Mar. 22 against Scottsdale Prep at 4 p.m.

Then it is on to region play not long after.

Davis said the other contenders are Sedona Red Rock, Northland Prep and Paradise Honors.

“I think it’s a four team race right now,” Davis said. “At the beginning of the year nobody expected us to be anywhere near the race for this region and I’m going to tell you guys right now, we’re going to be in it. These boys have a chance to win that region and they’re going to keep pressing to get there.”