Valley Academy sends fire science, construction students to SkillsUSA competition

Seven of the Verde Valley’s career and technical education students recently placed in the SkillsUSA competition for Region 4 competitors.

Of the 19 students sent Feb. 2 to the annual CTE competition by Valley Academy for Career & Technology Education – also known as VACTE – Fire Science students Brian Burke, Zach Serrano and Justin Wassell placed in the fire science competition.

In the construction competition, Casner Dudley, Caleb Maldonado, Eddie Christensen and Marshall Vachon placed.

Valley Academy students competed in Fire Science and Construction Skills against schools from Northern Arizona and the White Mountains.

Fire Science

On Feb. 2, 13 of Valley Academy’s fire science students competed in Snowflake against the Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology – also known as NAVIT.

Students completed an 80-question test before they participated in five practical stations where they were scored for their ability to demonstrate industry standard skills.

Finally, two-person teams competed in a timed muster activity.

Construction Skills

In Holbrook, five Valley Academy students competed in the regional skills competition on Feb. 2.

Casner Dudley placed second in the Masonry competition, Caleb Maldonado placed third in the Demonstration Skills-A competition, Eddie Christensen placed fourth in the Electrical competition and Marshall Vachon placed fifth in the Carpentry competition.

