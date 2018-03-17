Booze and beef thief pleads guilty to attempted robbery

By Halie Chavez

  • Originally Published: March 17, 2018 2:58 p.m.

    • CAMP VERDE – A man who stole over $400 of meat and alcohol from Walmart accepted a plea deal on Monday.

    Wesley Smith, 35, of Cottonwood, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery.

    Smith allegedly selected the meat and alcohol from Walmart and placed them in his truck in October of last year.

    He has been convicted of three previous shoplifting charges in the last five years.

    Smith utilized his right to have disposition set out for a separate hearing.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.