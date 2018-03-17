Cottonwood City Council allocates use of pavement preservation funds

— The City of Cottonwood is moving forward in giving some public roads a facelift.

Cottonwood City Council approved several initiatives Tuesday in utilizing pavement preservation funds. The city increased funds this year from $600,000 to $750,000. Funds are allocated every other year.

Public Works Development Services Manager Morgan Scott said In the past, funds have been used for seals and pavement preservation rather than reconstruction. The city is looking to direct funds toward street reconstruction.

According to a presentation during Tuesday’s work session, the city’s strategic initiatives for using the funds have been to expand the bicycle program, establish Cottonwood as a premier tourist destination, improve residential roads and increase parking in Old Town.

Council directed staff to:

Reconstruct East Cherry Street and add at least one sidewalk on the street near American Heritage Academy.

Look into purchasing a crack seal machine.

Look into correcting the dip on Verde Heights Drive.

Work with the Bicycle Advisory Committee regarding bike lane widths.

Look into creating head-out angle parking on North Main Street from the Cottonwood Civic Center to Pima Street. Head-out parking is similar to parallel parking in that the driver reverse parks into a space. Adding head-out parking to Old Town would increase parking by 72 percent, according to Morgan.

Council approved this agenda item for direction only.

City manager search

Council is in the preliminary stages of searching for a new city manager following current City Manager Doug Bartosh’s retirement announcement earlier this year. Bartosh will be retiring in January 2019.

Council directed staff to explore options in using cooperative agreements to hire a human resources consultant to aid in the search.

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski noted that while council would still be heavily involved in the hiring process, utilizing an outside firm would significantly ease the workload.

Next meeting

Council will be meeting next Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. for a regular meeting at the City Council Chambers building on 826 N. Main St.

They will discuss and possibly move to direct options for a new city hall. The City of Cottonwood has for years entertained the idea of purchasing a space on Main Street to consolidate a significant portion of its departments and services.

Right now, Cottonwood has 13 locations hosting these services spread out within the city limits. Some argue that it would be a benefit to citizens to centralize some of these departments to one location.

At the last regular meeting on March 6th, council directed staff to begin analyzing options in purchasing Riverfront Commons; constructing a new building at the city’s Sixth Street property; negotiating a land trade; and leasing vacant space elsewhere.

City council meetings are open to the public. Agendas are posted on the Cottonwood city website within 24 hours of the meeting .

