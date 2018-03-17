Help wanted: citizens needed to serve on Jerome Planning and Zoning Commission

JEROME -- As of Tuesday night’s meeting, Jerome no longer has a planning and zoning commission due to a lack of members, leaving the board unable to reach a quorum. Two members of the board’s terms expired and neither were present at the meeting.

The council asked planning and zoning administrator Kyle Dabney whether the current members wanted to serve again. Dabney stated he was not aware.

“You didn’t think to ask them?” Council Member Lew Currier asked, throwing his pen down.

Dabney responded by saying that asking members if they wanted to remain on the board is not part of his job description as planning and zoning administrator.



“It’s not my duty,” he said.

The town came to the same issue with the design and review board, but 1-year resident Jasimin Ludwig was appointed by the council.

The agenda item regarded planning and zoning was tabled until the next meeting. Planning and zoning matters will be handled by the council until further notice.