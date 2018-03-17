Wage equalization likely topic for consolidation committee

— Although members of the Advisory Committee for Consolidation have discussed wage equalization at each of their meetings, talks have mostly been about certified employees such as teachers and paraprofessionals.

The committee has not yet released the agenda for its March 20 meeting, but one item left behind from the committee’s last meeting could be discussed.

Tuesday, the Advisory Committee for Consolidation is expected to look at the difference in classified wage schedules between Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts, as well as the possible costs involved to equalize the districts’ salaries.

At the committee’s March 6 meeting, former Mingus Union Interim Superintendent Jack Keegan offered – at no cost to either district – to review information solicited by the committee.

In data provided by Keegan at the March 6 meeting, $645,000 would be the cost to bring C-OC teachers’ salaries “on par” with Mingus Union teachers.

The Advisory Committee for Consolidation will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 20 at the Cottonwood Public Safety Building multipurpose rooms A & B, located at 199 S. 6th St.

This meeting is open to the public.

Within 24 hours of the meeting, the agenda will be available at the Mingus Union website,

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42