Mingus requests law enforcement investigation into school bus incident

According to a media alert issued by Mingus Union School District Superintendent Penny Hargrove Sunday morning, the Mingus administration has requested the assistance of law enforcement in investigating an incident involving a matter that occurred on one of its buses.

The news release states, "While law enforcement is permitted to do its job, the Mingus educators-employees have been asked to neither comment nor speculate, recognizing and protecting the privacy rights of all involved.

"Additionally, Mingus Union High School has retained legal counsel to ensure that the students and staff members involved in this matter are appropriately protected and district policy followed."