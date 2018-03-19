Comic Relief: Zenprov’s ‘Bad Bunnies’ multiply laughs at Mary Fisher Theatre

If You Go ... • What: “Bunnies Gone Bad!” • When: Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. • Where: Mary D. Fisher Theatre • How Much: $12 pre-sale, $15 the day of the show. • More Info: www.zenprovcomedy...

Zenprov Comedy takes on the Easter Bunny with their completely improvised show “Bunnies Gone Bad” Saturday, March 24, 7:30 p.m., at the Mary D. Fisher D. Theatre in Sedona.

Tickets are $12 advanced, $15 a show.

“Zenprov is the best comedy troupe in Arizona,” said Mr. Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival. “People laughed so hard their cheeks were hurting.”

If you’ve never been to one of their live performances before, Zenprov Comedy is similar to the popular improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The troupe performs a mix of fast-paced improvised scenes created in the moment based on audience suggestions as well as experimental Chicago-style long-form “Harolds”.

Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or prepared ahead of time, so it’s never the same show twice.

“You have to admit, a magical bunny who hides chicken eggs and candy for human children to find is a pretty strange tradition that has nothing to do with the reason most people celebrate this holiday,” said Derek Dujardin, director of Zenprov Comedy. “So we decided be bad little bunnies and turn the Easter Bunny into the Easter Funny to see what we can explore.”

Opening for the troupe will be local musician P.K. Gregory whose special brand of original folk and Americana tunes blend comedy with hard truths. Later in the show, P.K. Gregory, who is also a master storyteller, will be doing an impromptu monologue based on a single word or phrase from the audience.

Whatever P.K. decides to pontificates about will become inspiration for Zenprov to create characters, scenes and situations developed live -- on the spot -- without a net.

Zenprov Comedy embraces the Del Close method of improv acting, which emphasizes the “group mind” that mysteriously develops during a performance. Miraculously, the players’ minds fuse together to create a “super mind” where they practically finish each other’s sentences—and often do. Laughter ensues.

The super minds of Zenprov Comedy are Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Tom Shoemaker, Shaunn Cochran, Chris Redish, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer and Mary Carder.

Tickets are $12 pre-sale and $15 the day of the show. Due to their local popularity, these one-night-only performances often sell out, so please purchase tickets early.

Get tickets online at www.zenprovcomedy.com, or the Mary D. Fisher Theatre’s box office.



The Mary D. Fisher Theater is located across the street from the Harkins Movie Theater on 2030 St. Rt. 89A.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Shows are rated PG-13 (shows may contain adult material) and run approximately 90 minutes.

Visit www.ZenprovComedy.com to learn more.