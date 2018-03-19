Festival presents debut of ‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’

Annette Bening and Jamie Bell lead all-star cast in film premiering at Fisher Theatre

The Sedona International Film Festival is presenting the Northern Arizona premiere of “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” — starring Annette Bening, Jamie Bell, Julie Walters and Vanessa Redgrave — showing March 23-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” is a true story about what happens when a Hollywood legend discovers romance.

Based on Peter Turner’s memoir, the film follows the playful but passionate relationship between Turner (Jamie Bell) and the eccentric Academy Award-winning actress Gloria Grahame (Annette Bening) in 1978 Liverpool.

What starts as a vibrant affair between a legendary femme fatale and her young lover quickly grows into a deeper relationship, with Turner being the person Gloria turns to for comfort. Their passion and lust for life is tested to the limits by events beyond their control.

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 23-28. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24; 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, March 25 and 26; and 4 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 27 and 28.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.