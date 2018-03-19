Music & more every night at Vino di Sedona

Dan Vega takes the stage at Vino Di Sedona on Wednesday March 21, 7-10PM. Singer/songwriter, guitarist, and producer Dan Vega hits soft and hard with his unique blend of soulful singing, conscious rap, and blues-tinged guitar work.

Dan draws his energy from years of classical and jazz saxophone training and performance, cutting his teeth as a guitarist in the Buffalo, NY and Austin, Texas, blues scenes, and as a featured performer aboard cruise ships across the Caribbean.

Now residing in Sedona, Dan is focused on a full-length studio release and performances across the Southwest U.S. and beyond.

New to the Sedona music scene is Phoenix’s rock ‘n roller Johnny Lee Gowans. Known for his outstanding guitar skills and rockin’ vocals, you won’t want to miss Thursday, March 22, at Vino Di Sedona 7-10 PM. Johnny will be playing some originals with a lot of well known covers by some of your favorite musicians.

Friday Night, March 23, is guaranteed to be a fun night of toe-tapping and singing along with Sugar Moon, Gioia and Laura Jane, 7-10 PM. Sugar Moon is a multi-instrumentalist duo, whose rock, blues, folk, pop and retro covers get crowds dancing, singing and clapping for more. Gioia Quisumbing’s vocals more than impress, and her ukulele playing adds a fun factor. Laura Jane Tracy’s guitar and bass playing, moving originals and savoir-faire make them a unique pair you must see and are sure to enjoy! Be sure to wish Raychel at the bar a happy birthday!

Saturday Wine Tasting on March 24, at Vino Di Sedona, is paired perfectly with music by Paolo, 3:30-6:00. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Take a magic carpet ride at Vino Di Sedona on Saturday Night, March 24, 7-10 PM, with music by Meadowlark. Meadowlark performs a vibrant, colorful mix of world-influenced music. Performing on flute, pennywhistles, and guitar, Rick Cyge and Lynn Trombetta as Meadowlark create an uplifting, instrumental voyage inspired by the beauty of natural places throughout the desert southwest. Meadowlark’s compositions meld influences as diverse as Celtic, African, and Mediterranean traditions to create captivating, organic music, which is as distinctive in sound as it is diverse in scope.

Also on the menu: Fresh arrangements of music by pop favorites such as Cat Stevens, Norah Jones, Van Morrison, The Beatles and more! Visit www.MeadowlarkMusic.com for video and more information.

March 25 brings Jim French and his monthly Open Jam at Vino Di Sedona. Jim’s Open Jam is a popular Sunday evening destination for locals, musicians, and tourists.

Jim French and his talented friends invite other musicians to join in and play music every last Sunday of the month, 6-9 PM. Be a part of the entertainment or a part of the audience, either way a fun night is sure to be had by all!

Brian Keith Wallen, an Indiana singer–songwriter, returns to Vino Di Sedona on March 26, 6-9 PM for Music Monday. Brian’s 2017 tour has him playing over 100 cities in the U.S. and Europe. From coast to coast and beyond, Brian is spreading his blend of blues-influenced acoustic music across the world.

His award winning combination of storytelling and lightning licks on guitar will never let you forget his name. In just a few years, Brian has released multiple albums and performed over 1,000 shows in 26 states.

Brian won 2nd place in the 2015 International Blues Challenge, ranking in the top two out of hundreds of artists from all over the world. He was also named “Artist of the Year” by the Starr-Gennett Foundation. Brian has brought his foot-stomping, one-man show to timeless treasures, such as Dollywood and the Ryman Auditorium. For more information visit bkwmusic.com

Sedona’s best Open Mic night is hosted by Dan Rice on every Tuesday, 6-10 PM, at Vino Di Sedona.

Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Jim French, Rick Busbea, Randy J, Chris Seymour, Lisa Hart, and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682