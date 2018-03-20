Camp Verde council could approve rate increase to Waste Water Treatment

— Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could approve the Town’s recommendation for rate increases over the next five years.

The proposed rate increases, according to Town Manager Russ Martin, would allow for improvements to the Waste Water Treatment Facility on SR 260 that would put the plant in “an efficient state for anticipated growth and would fulfill the original intent of the design through doubling our daily usage.”

According to the Town’s 2018 Wastewater Rate Study and Financial Plan, both residential and commercial rate increases would take place in April 2018, as well as in January of 2019 through 2022.

Residential rate increases would vary from a high of $6.80 in 2019 to a low of $1.09 in 2021. Commercial rate increases would vary from a high of $41.16 in 2019 to a low of $6.56 in 2021.

Council could also approve the Facility Use and Fee Standards Policy for the Town’s Parks and Recreation Division, as well as new road names for park entrance road and the road to the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the March 21 agenda, which includes the Town’s 2018 Waste Water Rate Study and Financial Plan, can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council/.

