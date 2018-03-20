Class recruitment now underway for Verde Valley Leadership

Verde Valley Leadership is fast approaching its 13th year. The concept of a leadership program for the Verde Valley was first introduced by founder Mike Johnson, then the community manager for Arizona Public Service, and a graduate of the Prescott Area Leadership (PAL) program.

After pitching the idea to a group of about 25 people during a lunch in the spring of 2006, the inaugural class started that September. Since then there have been more than a hundred graduates of the Verde Valley Leadership program from both the public and private sectors and all the communities that make up the Verde Valley. VVL’s mission is to grow leaders in the Verde Valley The program targets those who are new to leadership or new to the Verde Valley and also those who seek to develop their leadership skills further.

Verde Valley Leadership creates an environment supporting individuals for the betterment of our communities, our families and ourselves.

Verde Valley Leadership understands leadership is a practice and adheres to the standards set forth by VVL’s guiding principles: Leadership, Teamwork, Integrity, Service and Courage.

VVL is a non-profit corporation that provides personal and professional growth opportunities through hands-on leadership training, developing effective communications skills, drafting personal vision and mission statements as well as working as a group toward community outreach and involvement.

The success of the program is contingent on each class member’s engagement and full participation in the program. Throughout the year-long program class members are challenged to exercise and develop ideas, abilities and networking opportunities. This only happens by stepping forward, engaging and taking part in all activities offered by the program.



For anyone wishing to learn more about Verde Valley Leadership. visit their website at www.vvleaderhsip.org or follow them on Facebook.



Applications are now being accepted for Class XIII. Class XIII begins in August 2018 and runs through July 2019. Go to the VVL website to submit an application.



Applications are due by March 30, 2018.