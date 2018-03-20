Cottonwood’s annual Easter Egg Hunt set for March 31

The City of Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department invites local youngsters to this year’s annual Easter Egg Hunt at Riverfront Park, March 31. All festivities are free to the public and will begin at 10 a.m. for all children ages 8 and younger, with age groups of 1 to 17 months, 18 to 35 months, 3-4 years, 5-6 years, and 7-8 year olds. This year’s event will feature over $2,500 of candy, food coupons, stuff animals, movies, and toy-filled baskets This event is made possible by sponsors Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Sonic Drive-In, KC’s Family Tae Kwon Do, McDonalds, Carl’s Jr, Country Bank, and the State Farm office of Jennifer Griffin.
