Obituary: Reva Kinney 1925-2018

Our beloved Reva Kinney joined her Lord, at age 92, on March 13, 2018. She was born to Ethel and Daniel Maxson on Oct. 24, 1925, in Columbus, New York.





Reva loved the Lord, graduating from Providence Bible Institute in 1947. It was there she met her husband, Guy, and they committed to faithfully serving the Lord together for 68 years.

For 15 years she was a pastor’s wife in the states of New York and Vermont. They were missionaries 27 years to the American Indians, six of those years on the Navajo Indian Reservation.

Retiring in Farmington, New Mexico, they served as the adult ministers at the First Baptist Church through visiting and encouraging many of the seniors in the church and community.

Upon moving to Camp Verde six years ago, they joined the Camp Verde Baptist Church, spreading their gifts to those in the congregation.

Reva was a beloved wife and co-worker to Guy as they spread God’s redeeming love to those He brought into their lives. Reva loved woodworking and enjoyed “junking” at garage sales and thrift stores. She was very artistic and fun loving.





Reva is cradled in loving memory by her four children, Pam, Tim, Tom and Robin; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, as well as 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.





There will be a private family/friends graveside service at the Flagstaff Citizens Cemetery.

Donation in Reva’s honor can be made to UIM International at P.O. Box 6429 Glendale, AZ 85312. Your condolences may also be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com





Information provided by survivors.