Town manager prepared to ‘field questions’ about former marshal at Coffee with a Cop

— It’s been a week since the Town of Camp Verde and Marshal Nancy Gardner officially parted company.

Monday at 8 a.m., the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will hold its first Coffee with a Cop since Town Manager Russ Martin terminated the community’s chief of police following a four-month investigation that determined Gardner “created and pursued a personal policy of intimidation and fear amongst her subordinates in an attempt to maintain her position,” Martin stated in a March 7 press release.

Martin said Monday that will be present at the March 26 Coffee with a Cop to “field questions.”

“I’ll let people know I’m here to answer questions,” Martin said.

Gardner, who joined the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office in January 2012, was placed on administrative leave in October 2017 and investigated by Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Commander Brian Armstrong will continue as interim Marshal, Martin said.

Monday, Martin said he was “finishing up” a draft of the job posting for the Town’s next marshal. The process to hire the next police chief, Martin said, would “probably take a month.”

“The applicant process is a little more thorough because of the stuff applicants have to put together,” Martin said. “And I encourage candidates to do their research and make sure Camp Verde is the place they want to be.”

Martin also said that any internal candidates would also be considered.

From 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. the fourth Monday of each month, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office holds Coffee with a Cop at Thanks a Latte, located at 348 S. Main St. in Camp Verde.

Each month, the Marshal’s Office holds the meeting with no prior agenda, which allows the public to direct the topics they deem necessary.

