What’s Happening: March 21, 2018

Arizona Early Intervention screening planned April 4

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District offers free developmental screenings for preschool children between the ages of 3 to 5 years, who live in the school district, and are not already receiving special education services or enrolled in kindergarten.

These screenings are typically held on a monthly basis and the screenings will check a child’s speech, motor, cognitive, adaptive, and social development.



For an appointment, please call 938-634-7039, ext 4118. The next screening date is Wednesday, April 4.

Arizona Early Intervention Program also offers developmental screenings for children age birth to three years; for those appointments, please call 800-841-5201, or visit them online at www.azdes.gov/azeip.

Fundraising ethics program scheduled March 29

The Northern Arizona Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is holding a fundraising ethics program on March 29, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Southwest Wine Center, 601 W. Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale.

The program titled “Shades of Grey: Ethical Fundraising in a Changing World” will show participants how to apply ethical decision making to challenging and ever-changing issues in fundraising and the nonprofit sector.

Using real-world challenging situations, participants will learn what’s ethical and what’s “good business,” how accountability and ethics impact your organization, and how to preserve public trust in a changing world.

Presenters Alice L. Ferris, MBA, CFRE, ACFRE and James Anderson, CFRE are partners in GoalBusters, specializing in outsourced development for small to medium nonprofits; integrated fundraising, marketing and strategic planning; and customized education and training programs with clients in many sectors, including public and community broadcasting, education, arts and culture, social service, healthcare, and indigenous communities.

Cost of the program is: $10 AFP members; $20 nonmembers; and includes complimentary wine tasting.

To register go to click here.

Free program focuses on educating seniors

The Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) Program celebrates healthy aging and educates older adults on a variety of topics. This free program will take place at Verde Valley Medical Center in the Education Building located at 300 Willard St in Cottonwood beginning on March 20, 2018 and is open to anyone 60 or older.

The educational program offers six lessons that cover a wide range of topics. Participants will have an opportunity to meet new people and:

• Learn about the aging process and how to make healthy lifestyle choices

• Celebrate this exciting stage of life and all the benefits that come with it

• Discuss risk factors and behaviors older adults should avoid to stay healthy

• Examine how alcohol, prescription medications and over-the-counter medications affect seniors differently and how they can avoid problems

• Learn how to use simple tools to help you feel more empowered about your health and the healthcare you receive

Free refreshments will be served at each lesson, and all program participants will be eligible to receive gift certificates and other free giveaways.

If you would like to learn more about the programs at Area Agency on Aging NACOG, please visit www.nacog.org/aging or call toll-free 1-877-521-3500.



April in Paris celebrated in Clarkdale

The Verde Valley Community is invited to celebrate everything Paris with St Thomas Episcopal Church during its April in Paris fundraiser d,inner on Saturday April 7, 2018 from 5-8 pm in the church’s Parish Hall located at 889 First South Street in Clarkdale, directly across from the post office.

The menu includes warm quiche with salad and French dressing, a baguette and non-alcoholic beverages served by church volunteers. St Thomas requests only a l’amour (love) offering for dinner.

There will be optional desserts, beer and wine for $5 to $8 each. Bring a camera or cell phone for a self serve photo booth complete with costume props and an evening scene of the Eiffel Tower.

Attendees may also encounter a friendly mime adding to the evening’s photo opportunities. Art prints will be for sale along with a 50/50 raffle.

The event is open to the public and suitable for all ages. For more information call 928-634-8593 or email saintthomas889@gmail.com.