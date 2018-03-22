Hines goes for Southwestern title in San Diego

Verde Valley kick boxer Adam Hines will return to action on Saturday in Carlsbad, Calif.
Hines, who is from Camp Verde and goes to Mingus Union, will fight for the IKF Southwestern USA Title 127.1-132 in the San Diego area. He will also be fighting in front of the USMF council and could potentially earn a spot on USA Junior team.
Former Camp Verde wrestler Hayden Uhler is also scheduled to fight. Uhler won four state championships in his high school career.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.