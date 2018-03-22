Hines goes for Southwestern title in San Diego

Verde Valley kick boxer Adam Hines will return to action on Saturday in Carlsbad, Calif.

Hines, who is from Camp Verde and goes to Mingus Union, will fight for the IKF Southwestern USA Title 127.1-132 in the San Diego area. He will also be fighting in front of the USMF council and could potentially earn a spot on USA Junior team.

Former Camp Verde wrestler Hayden Uhler is also scheduled to fight. Uhler won four state championships in his high school career.