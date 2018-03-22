NAZ Suns host ‘heroes night’ in season finale

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. – The Northern Arizona Suns will end their 2017-18 season with an inaugural theme night, where the Phoenix Suns’ NBA G League affiliate will honor the military and first responders.

“Salute to Heroes Night” will feature many pregame events and in-game activities throughout the Suns’ season finale, a game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce that tips off at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Doors for the game open at 5:30 p.m.

Pregame events begin at 2 p.m. that include displays from/of helicopters, SWAT, K9 unit, Fire Engine and patrol cars. Representatives and displays from Prescott Valley Police, Central Arizona Fire, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Chino Valley Police, DPS Ranger-Flagstaff, YCSO Jeep-Posse, VFW, Yavapai Tribal Police and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance at the pregame festivities. Family events include a bounce house, face painting, pony rides and corn hole, with food available for purchase.

A Phoenix International Raceway pace car will be there and The CheekTones Band will be performing live. All events will take place in the parking lot at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

The NAZ Suns will be donning new jerseys for the game, playing in camouflaged designs. The specialty theme jerseys will be auctioned off following the game, with all proceeds benefitting the Prescott Valley Police Foundation.

This will be the second themed jersey the NAZ Suns have sported during a game this season. In November, players wore specialty pink jerseys with names of those affected by breast cancer in the area printed on. The Suns auctioned off the jerseys and all proceeds went to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center Foundation to help local breast care programs.

Saturday will mark the end to yet another successful season for the Northern Arizona Suns, who enjoyed record attendance per game. Tickets for the season finale start at just $9 per game and can be purchased at www.nazsuns.com.