New Masonic Lodge to break ground in Cottonwood March 26

Monday March 26, the membership of Central Arizona Masonic Lodge #14 will officially hold a public ground-breaking ceremony beginning at 11 a.m.

Most Worshipful Grand Master Scott A. Thomas will lead the ceremony accompanied by several other Arizona Grand Line Officers. All Freemasons and the public are welcome to attend this special ceremony.

The new lodge building will be constructed at 534 S. 12th St. in Cottonwood.

For the past 28 years, the membership knew that one day there would be the need to move to another location as the lodge building and shrine atop the airport mesa in Sedona was constructed on land leased from Yavapai County.

The membership moved out of the Sedona Lodge in March 2016 and have been in the planning stages for a new lodge building ever since.

The building should be ready for occupancy not later than June 16, 2018.