Obituary: Alton E. Bailey 1933-1985

Alton E. Bailey, 85, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on March 14, 2018.

He was born Jan. 17, 1933, in Heber Springs, Arkansas, to Eder and Hattie Bailey.

Al served our country in the Korean War.

He enjoyed his family and genealogy.

He was a hard worker and wonderful provider. He will be missed greatly.



Al is survived by his loving wife, Anna; his sons, Joe (Corinne), Mike (Betty), and Gary; his daughters, Kathy, Sharon (Kelly), and Becky (Roger).

He is also survived by his brothers and sisters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his first wife, Beryl; his daughter, Diane Giorgiann (to whom he donated a kidney); and his son, John.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to faithworks4us.org or towards funeral expenses.



Information provided by survivors.