Restore Deer Run Springs with revegetation projects

— At the northern edge of Rimrock in Beaver Creek lies Deer Run Spring, a small, permanent spring.

The forest service has been studying the ecosystem around this spring for many years, according to Stan Mish, president of the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition, “particularly with respect to managing impacts from cattle and people.”

In 2017, a restoration program was initiated to control erosion and stabilize native plant populations in and around the spring.

In partnership with the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition, the work, led by Amina Sena of the Coconino National Forest Red Rock District, involved about 30 volunteers who constructed one-rock dams and Zuni Bowls in drainages that surround the spring.

The work, Mish said, was considered highly successful.

From 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. March 23, Friends of the Verde River and Coconino National Forest will work to restore Deer Run Springs through soil stabilization and revegetation projects.

According to Mish, members of the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition “will again provide support in the form of volunteer labor.”

Anyone interested in helping should bring sturdy, closed-toed shoes, long pants and work gloves, sunscreen, water, and a lunch. Hard hats will be provided, but feel free to bring your own helmet.

To get to Deer Run Springs, travel I-17 and take the 293 McGuireville exit. Travel east on East Beaver Creek Road, then go right on North Montezuma Road. Turn left on Beaver Vista, then turn right on Deer Run, and then turn left on Calamity Jane.

Since parking is limited, consider carpooling from Sycamore Park in Lake Montezuma.

For more information, contact Amina Sena at asena@fs.fed.us.

