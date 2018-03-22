Verde Independent receives city accolades

Publisher of Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc., Pam Miller, accepts a proclamation from Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski recognizing the Verde Independent’s “70 Years of Keeping the Verde Valley Informed” at Tuesday’s council meeting. The proclamation also reads: “The City of Cottonwood Would Like To Recognize The Verde Independent News Organization For Your Commitment to Independent, Reasonable, Responsible, Reliable and Respectful Journalism. Thank You for Your Service to the Cottonwood Community!” VVN/Vyto Starinskas