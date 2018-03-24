Annual Easter egg hunt returns to Camp Verde’s The Haven

— Heather Daniels says she’s excited about the annual Easter egg hunt this Saturday at Camp Verde’s The Haven.

As the new activities director, Daniels says the event is open to the public as well as to the care facility’s residents.

More than 1,200 eggs will be ripe for the picking, so to speak, and the Easter Bunny is expected to make his triumphant return to Camp Verde. A myriad of other games, as well as popcorn and drinks will be available for anyone in attendance.

Easter Egg hunts will be broken into four age groups: ages 0-3, ages 4-6, ages 7-9, and from 10 and older.

Though Daniels says she does not expect the residents to participate in the Easter egg hunt, she does expect that they will say HI to the Easter Bunny, she says.

With new leadership at The Haven in Camp Verde, Daniels, who doubles as the Human Resources Manager, says she wants people to come out to the Easter egg hunt and to “get to know us.”

The Haven of Camp Verde’s annual Easter egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Though 1,200 eggs may seem like a lot, don’t be late.

Haven of Camp Verde is located at 86 W. Salt Mine Road. Call 928-567-5253 for more information.