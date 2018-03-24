Camp Verde sophomore Finley gets all-state honorable mention

Camp Verde High sophomore Jacy Finley picked up another basketball accolade.
Finley was honorable mention all-state.
Liza Westervelt from Sedona Red Rock was first team all-state and her coach Dave Moncibaez was 2A coach of the year. The Scorpions finished second in the state and won the 2A Central.
Camp Verde finished second in the region.
Finley was first team all-region.
Last year she was second team all-state in softball.
