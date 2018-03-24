Strummin’ for the Lord

“God is the inspiration for my music,” said a Camp Verde resident who goes by the name Badger. Recently relocated to Camp Verde, Badger plays the guitar to his poetry Monday at the intersection of Cliffs Parkway and Finnie Flat Road at the corner of the Outpost Mall. “I like to write songs. And I’ve been writing poetry for a long time, about 30 years,” he said. (VVN/Bill Helm)