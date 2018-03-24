United Christian School celebrates Night of the Arts

— The folks at Camp Verde’s United Christian School say that art can be a powerful tool.

On May 11, United Christian School will celebrate a Night of the Arts, which will include an art show by the school’s art students, followed by an adaptation for the stage of The Pilgrim’s Progress and its sequel, Pilgrim’s Progress 2.

According to humanities and drama teacher Roger Day, each of the school’s art students created an exhibition series based on either a local or global issue.

“Their hope is that through their work, you will join them in prayer for this injustice,” Day said.

Art mediums range from tapestries to large canvas paintings.

“Come join us in celebrating creativity as a means of glorifying God and sharing his love with the world,” Day said.

The art show begins at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the school’s drama troupe will perform The Path, an adaptation of the Pilgrim’s Progress series that Day says “lays both of these stories over each other to make a condensed and thrilling performance.”

Tickets are on sale at Camp Verde United Christian School beginning April 23 for The Path. Advanced tickets are $5 for adults ($7 at the door), $3 for students ($5 at the door), and free for children ages 6 and younger.

United Christian School will celebrate a Night of the Arts at Parkside Community Church, located at 401 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.