Chapel of the Holy Cross installs monumental Christ of the Holy Cross by James Muir

In 2016, internationally renowned Sedona sculptor James Muir was commissioned to create a monumental piece for the acclaimed Sedona landmark, the Chapel of the Holy Cross, as part of their 60th Anniversary Celebration and the Jubilee Year of Mercy called for by Pope Francis.



His resulting 33-foot tall sculpture “Christ of the Holy Cross” will be installed in the Chapel this month.

“Our Gallery is deeply honored to work with James Muir and to be part of this monumental project at the Chapel, a place close to all of our hearts” said Linda Goldenstein of Goldenstein Gallery.

From its earliest beginnings, the Chapel of the Holy Cross has been recognized internationally. Within a year of it’s opening in 1956 it appeared in Life Magazine, The Washington Post and The New York Times as well as receiving the prestigious American Institute of Architects Awards for Religious Structures. To this day, it is the most visited man-made structure in Northern Arizona.

The Chapel design conceived by Marguerite Brunswig Staude, appears to rise out of the surrounding red rocks. Inspired by the Empire State Building, she searched internationally for many years before settling on the site in Sedona.

An allegorical artist, Muir is renowned for his profound use of symbolism. Bridging the centuries from his historical military subjects to today’s social, political and spiritual commentary, his sculptures speak eloquently of Duty, Honor, Courage, and Justice, but above all, Truth and the ultimate triumph of the Human Spirit. Each element of this iconic sculpture, “The Christ Of The Holy Cross,” is rich with meaning.



Allegorical art is the term James Muir uses to describe his art as being filled with symbolic meaning. Bridging the centuries from his historical subjects to today’s social, political and spiritual commentary, his sculptures speak eloquently of Duty, Honor, Courage, and Justice, but above all, Truth and the ultimate triumph of the Human Spirit.

"To bring light into the darkness, such is the duty of the artist,” says Muir “The longest journey is the journey within.”

He has completed over 100 sculptures to date, with over 60 life-size and monumental sculptures placed in public locations throughout the United States and abroad.

Though his pieces have found international renown, placed at distinguished institutions such as the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Texas, the West Point Military Academy in New York, U.S. Cavalry Museum at Fort Riley, the Auschwitz –Birkenau Holocaust Museum in Poland and Paul Harvey News Broadcasting Headquarters, the self-taught artist is a humble man who sees himself as someone who is helping to light the path for mankind, himself included.



The monumental “Christ of the Holy Cross” will be installed at the altar standing 33-feet tall. Each element included in this sacred piece holds a special spiritual symbolism celebrating the Christ, his life and work.

There will be a special public evening reception at the Chapel during 1st Friday on April 6 from 5-8 p.m., where the public can see the newly installed and monumental bronze sculpture in its sacred space, meet James Muir and discuss this remarkable piece.

The maquette of this poignant sculpture is available for the public to see and collect at the Chapel and at Goldenstein Gallery. You can also view this stunning piece at GoldensteinArt.com.

Although Linda and the Gallery have worked with hundreds of artists including respected museums and community exhibitions, the award-winning gallery now focuses on 50 fine local and regional artists.

They have been named Best Gallery in Sedona for 10 years running and recently USA Today’s 10 Best named them the number 1 place to shop in Sedona. You can view art at the Gallery and Sedona citywide at satellite exhibitions.



Please visit their website www.GoldensteinArt.com, find them on Facebook and Instagram or call 928-204-1765 for information on their artists, artwork, exhibitions and events.

For more about the Chapel of the Holy Cross please visit www.chapeloftheholycross.com or call 888-242-7359.