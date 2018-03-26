Clarkdale-Jerome students prepare for Odyssey of the Mind tournament in Tucson

CLARKDALE – Clarkdale-Jerome School District Superintendent Danny Brown says it’s “big news” that the school’s Odyssey of the Mind team finished first in the March 3 Regional Tournament.

Now they prepare for the April 14 State Tournament in Tucson. Should they place first or second in their division, they will be eligible to compete in the 39th World Finals, scheduled for May 23-26 at Iowa State University.

Odyssey of the Mind is about creative problem solving that helps develop skills in young people that they can use in the real world.

Teams are judged in three categories: Long-Term Problem, Spontaneous and Style. In Long-Term Problem, the competitors chose a performance-based problem where they had to create a skit, costumes and props and follow precise criteria as they have eight minutes to perform the skit.

In the Spontaneous category, teams go into a room without their coach and are given a verbal or hands-on problem that they have to solve within minutes as a group working as a team.

Because teams choose a performance-based long-term problem, they “likely receive a more technical spontaneous problem,” said Melissa Baker, parent volunteer and coach of the school’s 2018 Odyssey of the Mind team.

The style category is based on creativity and originality, as teams “have the potential to earn extra points,” she said.

Although most participating schools begin their school’s Odyssey of the Mind training and work on their long-term problems at the start of the school year, Clarkdale-Jerome’s five-person squad “had a late start in the competition, [by] coming together and starting the process right after the Christmas break,” Baker said.

“Even though short on time and three out of five [students] completely new to the program, this creative, energetic group of fourth and fifth graders placed first,” said Baker, the Clarkdale-Jerome team’s first-year coach.

Clarkdale-Jerome’s Odyssey of the Mind team consists of Ethan Baker, Layel Brooks, Cody Buckley, Dominick Dobrowolski and Tristin Knowles.

