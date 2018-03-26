‘Motown Fever’ comes to Majestic Theatre April 7

“Motown Fever”, a sizzling show of 1960s Motown music hits at the Majestic Theatre in the Village of Oak Creek Saturday, April 7, 7 p.m.

This rockin’ and entertaining show features the “Motown Fever” band made up of Susannah Martin, Robin Miller and Steve Sandner, three of Sedona’s most acclaimed performers.

Purchase tickets online at MajesticTheatreSedona.com or by calling (928) 284-6835. Early ticket purchase is strongly recommended to ensure seating, and guests that dine at the adjoining Speakeasy Supper Club before the show receive a dinner discount.

So, “Get Ready”, ‘cause there’s “Nowhere to Run” from this “Heatwave” of the great Motown hits we all love and “Respect’. You’ll wonder “What’s Going On” - Is it “Just My Imagination” or is there “Dancing in the Street”? It’s enough to make you “Knock on Wood” as you relive “How Sweet It Is” to “Reach out and Touch” the fantastic music of 1960’s Motown and R&B! “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” that the Motown Fever band has some roots in Detroit.

This dyna.m.ic and bluesy group features the keyboard wizardry of Steve Sandner, the hottest guitar licks in town by Robin Miller, and Sedona’s own Motown siren, Susannah Martin, grooving the beat as she wails on the classic hits. You’ll love the band’s powerful male & female leads and rockin’ harmonies as they deliver popular songs by Smokey, Stevie, Sa.m., Gladys, Martha, Marvin, Supremes, Temptations and much more!

The Majestic Theatre & Speakeasy Supper Club is located at 6657 State Route 179, Bldg. A in the Sedona Vista Village mall (previously known as the Oak Creek Factory Outlets mall) in the Village of Oak Creek/Sedona.



With the complex conveniently positioned at the intersection of Hwy 179 and Jacks Canyon Road, the Majestic Theatre/Speakeasy entrance can be found toward the center of the mall, behind the main buildings.