‘Studies on Wood’ showcases new art by Jeremia Sunfellow

Jeremia Sunfellow is a local, self-taught artist living and working in the Verde Valley.

Her much-anticipated showcase, “Studies on Wood”, will feature over a dozen new original works and will be up for the month of April at Arizona Stronghold Tasting Room in Cottonwood. Come meet the artist, support local art and enjoy live music on April 10, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Her professional credits include graphic design, consulting, and commission work.

Her work can be found at Arizona Stronghold Vineyard, Page Springs Vineyard, and Shift in Flagstaff.