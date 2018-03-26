Tanya Penny book-signing event March 31 at Vino Di Sedona

In her book, Connecting with The Divine You, Tanya Penny, occupational therapist & health coach, shares her healing journey and teaches you a mind-body-spirit process that will support you to re-connect with and accept all parts of yourself: your desires, your breath, your body, your emotions, your beliefs, and your “Something Bigger.”

Penny’s Therapeutic Meditation Process (T.M.P.), will all support you to listen to your body, release toxic emotions, shift limiting beliefs, connect with your inner guidance, and ultimately walk the path to healing yourself.

If you desire enhanced health, happiness and the opportunity to live the passionate, abundant life of your dreams, this book and the process Tanya teaches will support you to your enjoyment of it.

For 25 years, Tanya experienced anxiety, depression, pain, and carried extra weight.

In 2004, Tanya was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. That was a wake-up call that indicated there were some deeper issues in need of love, attention, and release -- issues that medications, lifestyle changes, and medical interventions couldn’t touch.

It wasn’t always easy, and it wasn’t quick, but she healed. She believes there is a place and a time for doctors and Western medicine, but if you are 100-percent committed to healing all areas of your life, your soul is called to go on a journey as well. Find out more about her work at www.TanyaPenny.com.

Tanya will be doing a book signing on Saturday March 31, 3:30-6 pm at Vino Di Sedona, 2575 AZ-89A, Sedona.