Unity of Sedona presents Easter Eve performance

Vision is an Easter Eve performance at Unity of Sedona based on the music of Hildegard Of Bingen, poetry of Rumi and others celebrating the resurrecting power of divine love. The music is performed by guitar wizard Anthony Mazzella and poetry spoken by the mystic Gabrielle Young.

Anthony Mazzella studied the music of Hildegard Of Bingen in his early 20s. He claims “ The first time I heard Hildegard’s music I was studying classical guitar in college and I was listening to a local college radio station. The sound of her music struck me as the voice of an angel was singing to me and the world. After hearing this music for the first time I waited for the radio DJ to announce the composer and wrote it down like I had just discovered a missing tablet from the ten commandments. I proceeded to make a detour from class that day and went straight to Tower Records on Long Island. That store had a huge classical section at the time and an entire area devoted to medieval music. I bought a CD of her music titled Symphoniae by a group called Sequentia who specialize in period music. I put the CD in my car CD player and never made it to class that day. I went back home and my soul went to heaven and back. In the years following, I bought a lot more of her music and started reading Latin so I could understand the words being sung. I also started learning how to play this beautiful music on the guitar. I then branched out to learn about many other composers of that time period. Beautiful music written hundreds of years before baroque and classical eras. This music changed my life. A deep soul connection was made and I never cared about pop culture music or being a “music star” again. I just cared about the love this music brought into my heart and soul and sharing it with people. I would turn all my friends on to this music and most got it. At this time I was also studying avant-garde guitar playing. Learning how to play like Michael Hedges, William Ackerman, Alex DeGrassi. and Stanley Jordan whom I actually started studying with. I stopped playing the New York City circuit with my funk rock band and became dedicated to being a solo fingerstyle guitarist.

“After a couple of years, I was well on my way playing in the style of my mentors and started composing original music inspired by these guitar geniuses and fueled musically by the passion of the medieval composers such as; Hildegard Of Bingen, Josquin Des Prez, Thomas Tallis, Palestrina and others. Around this time I also discovered the music of Omar Faruk and the music of the Near East. That is when I started learning about the musical scales of the east and poetry of Rumi. Years later I became the concert guitarist for Omar Faruk and started performing the Sedona Rumi concerts with Gabrielle Young.”

Gabrielle Young is a visionary performance and recording artist. She is also a teacher, healer, and mystic whose programs and performances anoint consciousness through Sacred Sound, Vibration, and the Word. Programs on sacred arts and sciences focus on the regenerative sustaining power, beauty and wisdom encoded in subtle transmissions of Light, sound, color and movement. These direct higher-resonance transmissions open vibratory gates within us, calling forth our essence into deeper expressions of love, creativity and compassionate service. Gabrielle Young has released six CDs: Rumi’s Wedding Day, Naked Awareness, Sea of Splendor, Love’s Glory, Intimate Flame and Worlds of Good Fortune: Unveiling the Gifts. These CD’s feature sacred readings of Rumi, Hafiz, Lalla, Kabir, Mirabai and Egyptian text from Awakening Osiris. On these recordings, she is accompanied by internationally acclaimed musicians.

The performance on Saturday, March 31 (Easter Eve) is called Vision which is indicative of the works of Hildegard Of Bingen. It will be happening at Unity Of Sedona located at 65 Deer Trail Drive. The Show is at 7 pm and advance tickets are $15. Tickets are also available at the door day of for $20. Tickets available at gabrielleyoung.com and anthonymazzella.com