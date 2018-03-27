17 minutes of silence

In a quiet mid-week morning, Verde Valley School students walked out of their morning classes as part of the national protest against gun violence and unsafe schools, and to rally in solidarity with those affected by all incidents of school violence.

Students walked quietly and solemnly to the VVS Quad where they sat in silence, and were soon joined by a supportive faculty and staff.

Seventeen minutes of silence were observed, one for each of those who lost their lives at the recent Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

In a befitting requiem, the silence was filled with the sounds of birds tweeting, a woodpecker hammering, water tinkling, breezes gently blowing, and tears flowing.

Senior Raissa Gaju from Rwanda and Sophomore Gus Müller from California facilitated the sit-in around the Quad, encouraging students to participate in bringing change to gun laws and assuring them that they had a voice regardless of their age or nationality.

When asked what inspired their action, Gus shared: “I had seen online that all students nationally were going to do a walkout on March 14 but since we aren’t at school on that date, I thought we should do it today. I would like to steer away from the word “walkout” because I believe what we did is more a “reflection”.

Walkouts are used more for acts of anger rather than acts of compassion and empathy. Although it may seem that we can’t do much, we can do the most with the smallest gesture. It reminds me of a quote from Audrey Hepburn, “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says I’m possible.”

Head of School, Paul Amadio, responded that indeed the recent acts of school violence have prompted the school to reconsider its existing emergency plan and details would be shared with the community after Spring Break. Meg Haesloop, Director of Academics & College Counseling nudged students to action with a reminder that they can use their wallets and buying power to make purchases from only those companies whose stance on gun laws is aligned with their own.

Sophomore, Izzy Corrieri, boldly pointed out that while students may be young in age just now, they are the future generation and will one day sit on those seats of legislative power currently stalling democracy - and they will be bringing along their values with them to create change.

From its beginning, VVS has been a school devoted to global values, and it remains grounded upon Founder, Hamilton Warren’s statement of 1948: “The nation, indeed the world, needs a school that will bring together children from many nations, many cultures, all races and religions, not simply to study and tolerate one another, but to learn from and celebrate their differences.”

With these intentions and values, VVS is providing meaningful solutions to not only gun violence, but social injustices and discriminations, through each of its students who step out into the world.

