April brings 'Read Around Sedona' to library

Sedona Public Library has scheduled several events for Read Around Sedona, our Community Reading Project. Programs are based on our selected title Cha’risa’s Gift,” written by local author Ilana Maletz.



The main character of the book is a Hopi medicine woman named Cha’risa. When she learns that her son is questioning his traditional beliefs and culture after forced attendance at an Indian boarding school, Cha’risa begins a journey to help him, not realizing how profoundly this decision will change her own life.

Set against a backdrop of towering red rocks, snowcapped peaks, and sacred canyons, “Cha’risa’s Gift” has a strong connection to Arizona’s landscapes and history and to the diverse culture of the Southwest. The story spans not only three generations of an Arizona family but much of the territory that makes up Northern Arizona. Sedona, Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, and the Hopi mesas are all featured prominently in Cha’risa’s story.





Read Around Sedona will take place at various locations.



Read Around Sedona Kick-Off Event:

Monday, April 9, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Community Room at SPL: Meet Ilana Maletz, author of “Cha’risa’s Gift.” Following the program, the author will be available to answer questions and sign books. Books will be for sale following Ilana’s presentation. Cost of the book is $11, cash or checks only. Credit cards will not be accepted.

Community Book Discussion of Cha’risa’s Gift:



Tuesday, April 10, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Quiet Study at SPL.



Arizona Stories:



Frontier Characters and Communities. Thursday, April 19, 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Sedona Heritage Museum, 735 Jordan Road, presented by Jim Turner. During this presentation the audience will learn how Arizona evolved from a violent frontier to a just and civil society dedicated to its people’s welfare.

The Golden Era of Movie-Making in Sedona: Monday, April 23, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 55 Rojo Drive in VOC, presented by Janeen Trevillyan. From cowboys to Elvis’s pink Cadillac, Janeen will share great images from these movie-making days in Sedona and the stories behind them.

Screening of Stranger on Horseback:

Monday, April 30, 6 p.m. in the community room at SPL. This classic Western was partially filmed in Sedona. Local scenes include Red Rock Crossing, Broken Arrow Trail, Schnebly Hill, and Jacks Canyon. No closed captioning.

Community Book Discussion of “Cha’risa’s Gift.” Monday, April 30, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Quiet Study at SPL.

As part of our Community Reading Project, the Library will be collecting donations of new personal hygiene items for the Hopi Outreach Program. Please leave your donations at the main library or the Village library.

Read Around Sedona will continue during May. Check the events calendar on the Library’s website at www.sedonalibrary.org and watch for announcements of additional programs.

For more information, please contact Sophia Zarifis-Russell, 928-282-7714, ext. 114, or Cheryl Yeatts, 928-284-1603. Thank you for supporting Read Around Sedona.