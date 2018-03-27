Collective to host celebration of women

The WomanSpeak Festival will be an unforgettable and moving weekend, celebrating the extraordinary emergence of women’s truth and voices at The Collective Sedona April 20th through the 22nd.

Experience three days of world-class training on message development, public speaking, landing speaking engagements, and authentically sharing truth in a way that transforms the world. WomanSpeak offers a unique approach to public speaking that is specifically for women, featured and taught at the United Nations in Switzerland and in countries around the world.

The time has come for feminine-centered public speaking and leadership training that understands the genius of the feminine mind, and how it works. The world has never been more ready, or in such need. The leaders of WomanSpeak are ready to meet that need. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the WomanSpeak website.

Art Walk

On Saturday, April 14th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., the Collective Sedona welcomes the community to their monthly Second Saturday Art Walk. Learn to sculpt with clay alongside artists Johnson Yazzie and Terry Van Loenen! And one lucky winner will walk away with an original piece of art.

Visitors will have the opportunity to join the coin toss to see who wins the painting. BLENDZ from Flagstaff will be onsite again offering a fun adventure in wine blending. Our sommeliers will walk you through everything to help you create your perfect blend. Meadowlark will also be back with their entertaining and magical guitar and flutes that capture the essence of beautiful, natural places.

