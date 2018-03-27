Community to host Easter Sunrise Services in Sedona, VOC April 1

Easter Sunday is a day of traditions. Many people make this their annual day to attend a church service. Others like to go to an Easter Sunrise Service. In the Village of Oak Creek you can do both.

The annual Community Easter Sunrise Service is at Kiwanis Park next to the Oak Creek Country Club clubhouse, at 690 Bell Rock Blvd., Sedona, 86351. Easter is on April 1st this year. The service will begin at 6:30 a.m. and include music, readings, scripture and a message, all designed to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.Chairs and hot drinks will be provided. Dress warm and consider bringing a blanket. No pets, please. If you have questions call 702-810-4048.

If you are looking for a church to attend on Easter Sunday, there are three in the Village of Oak Creek. All of them will have music and messages that celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, and what that means for you today and forever.

Village Park Baptist Church (villageparkbaptistchurch.org) located at 55 Canyon Diablo Road can be seen from Hwy 179, across from the Chevron station. Their Easter service will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor George Bonsangue preaching.

Village Church of the Nazarene (vocnaz.org) located at 55 Rojo Drive, is 1/4 mile south of the Hilton roundabout, one block off of Hwy 179. There will be refreshments, coffee and juice at 10:10 a.m. The Easter service begins at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Jim Cunningham preaching. At 12:30 p.m. you are invited to an all-community potluck with the church providing the meat. Just bring a salad, side dish or dessert. All are welcome to the potluck, whether they attend the Easter service or not.

The House Church (christcentersedona.org/connect/the-house-voc) located at 49 Bell Rock Plaza, Suite B, meets in the Fitzpatrick Bldg. They will have Easter services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:32 a.m. with Jeff Branaman preaching. There will be a kid’s scavenger hunt at the late service.