Learn to be vigilant about consumer scams, identity theft

The financial abuse of seniors is so rampant that it is being called the crime of the 21st century. In response to this crime epidemic, Caring Hearts of Sedona, a locally owned in-home care pro

Following these tips can help you avoid a mystery shopping scam: • Do your research. Most legitimate secret shopper jobs are posted online by reputable marketing research or merchandising companies. • Never wire money to someone you don’t know. The same goes for pre-paid cards- never give the card numbers to someone you don’t know. • Never agree to deposit a check from someone you don’t know. • Never give your personal or financial information out online. Guard your personal information, and treat it as if it were cash. Refrain from entering your Social Security, bank account, or credit card numbers online or by phone to someone who gets in touch with you.

vider in the Village of Oak Creek, together with a representative from the Attorney General’s office, will be hosting a free presentation to help seniors protect themselves from consumer scams and identity theft at the Caring Hearts of Sedona office, Wed, April 4 at 10:00 am; reservations are required and light refreshments will be served.

Scammers are after money and they are very good at targeting the vulnerability of a particular population, such as seniors. Theresa Weber, owner of Caring Hearts of Sedona, and her mother, Gloria Weber, who assists with various aspects of the business, knows that it’s vitally important to hire trustworthy caregivers. The caregivers who work for Caring Hearts of Sedona go through an extensive interview process followed by fingerprinting and a background check.

Protecting Arizona seniors from financial exploitation is an important function of the Attorney General's Office. They address fraud and deceptive practices in areas like financial scams, telemarketing fraud, home repair, and bogus charities. Con artists use everyday tools to commit these types of scams.

What is at stake is everything senior citizens have worked a lifetime to earn. These criminals use the telephone, mail, internet, door to door solicitation and the manipulation of personal relationships.

To reserve your spot for the presentation, Protect Yourself from Consumer Scams and Identity Theft, call Caring Hearts of Sedona at 928-284-1948. Caring Hearts of Sedona is located at 100 Verde Valley School Rd., #104 in the Weber’s Shopping Center.