Rotary 'Moonlight Madness Concert' supports Big Park Community School

What could be better than rockin’ and groovin’ to great music under a Sedona full moon while picnicking with friends on a grassy courtyard and helping kids get a better education?

"Moonlight Madness Concert” will be at the Collective Sedona's Kiva Courtyard on April 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Hosted by the Sedona Village Rotary Club, in support of Big Park Community School, this outdoor event features an open-air music show under a Sedona full moon. Admission is $20 with all profits going toward purchasing Chromebooks for Big Park Community School.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m., chairs will be provided.

Enjoy the 3MKi Band (aka Miller, Miller Martin and Ki), one of Sedona’s most beloved classic rock and pop bands, along with their popular originals. Sedona area astronomy clubs will share their powerful telescopes so guests may view the moon, which will rise that evening.

Buy tickets online at SusannahMartinMusic.com or through a Rotary club member. Tickets will be available at the event, if not sold out. Capacity is limited to 199 patrons. Reserve a spot by buying tickets early.

Sedona Village Rotary Club and Big Park Community School thanks the event sponsors: Omar Kenney (Bay Equity Home Loans) and Peter Gendron.

