Skills most sought after by employers

Job seekers wish they knew a secret formula that could assist them in securing employment. What is often wondered is what combination of skills and values do I need to help me attain my career goals?

Every employer is looking for specific hard or soft skills from job-seekers that match the skills necessary to perform a particular job. Beyond these job-specific technical skills, employers are increasingly looking for job applicants with particular soft skills, also known as “people skills” and good work ethics. The good news most job–seekers already possess these skills to some extent or can improve their skills through training, coaching/mentoring or professional development.

Once job-seekers understand these skills and values employers are searching for, they can tailor their resume, cover letter, and interview talking points to reflect their skills and compliment the employer requests. Arizona @ Work One-Stop Centers offer skills training and provide case management to polish soft skills.

So, what do employers really want?

Communication Skills (listening, verbal, written)

The ability to listen, write, speak effectively and facilitate communication with people inside and outside an organization is absolutely critical no matter what job you have or industry you work in.

Adaptability/Flexibility

Deals with your openness to new ideas and concepts, adapting to changing conditions and work assignments, working independently or as part of a team, and demonstrate that you can work without supervision and fulfill your commitments and meet deadlines. Show up on time and be someone your employer can depend on.

Computer/Technical Literacy

Almost all jobs in today’s world require some basic understanding of computer software and hardware, especially word processing, e-mail, and spreadsheets. It is a good idea to list which computer skills you do possess, how long you have worked with particular programs, and any specific training related on your resume/application.

Analytical/Research Skills

Your ability to asses a situation, gathers information, identify potential solutions, seek various perspectives, identify key issues to resolve, and then execute accordingly.

Interpersonal Ability

How well you relate to and work with others such as customers/clients, co-workers, and management, is essential given the amount of time spent at work each day.

Problem-Solving/Creativity

Finding solutions to tasks at hand using your creativity, past work experiences and how issues were resolved, and being able to reason with available information.

Leadership/Management

Your ability to take charge of your work, goal driven, productive, motivation, coaching and high performances standards are all characteristics for leadership/management.

Planning/Organizing

Ability to plan, design, organizes, and implements work tasks and projects while effectively managing your time. This also involves goal-setting.

Teamwork

So many job opportunities involve working in one or more work-groups; it is a must to have the ability to work with others in a professional manner while attempting to achieve the goals of the company.

Just like soft skills, an equally important area to focus on is values, personal characteristics, and traits that employers look for.

What are the top characteristics and values employers seek?

Honest/Integrity/Morality

Employers value honesty and personal integrity more than any other value. Employers look for Individuals who practice a sense of moral and ethical behavior when working with and serving others within the scope of their job.

Adaptability

Individuals who are adaptable and flexible to change and improvements in the workplace view an opportunity to complete work assignments in a more efficient manner while offering a belief that management and staff are both committed to making the workplace a better place to work.

Work Ethic/Dedication

Employers are looking for employees who love what they do, possess a willingness to work hard, and will stay with the job at hand and see it through.

Reliability/Dependability/Responsibility

All employers value employees who arrive to work on time each day, are there when they are supposed to be, ready for the tasks at hand, and will take responsibility for their actions and behavior.

Loyalty

In terms of today’s workforce, it is said most people will hold between 8-12 jobs throughout their career. Companies offering employee growth and opportunity will gain loyalty and employees who make an important contribution during their time with the company even during tough times.

Positive Attitude/Motivation/Positive Energy/Drive

Individuals who get hired or promoted have passion for what they do. A positive attitude gets the job done and motivates others to do the same even when stressful and challenging situations come up. Employers seek individuals who take the initiative and co-workers and supervisors value a positive individual who makes the job more pleasant and fun to go to each day.

Professionalism

Employers value individuals who practice responsible and civil behavior in all personal and work activities at all times wither inside and outside the workplace. This may be a good time to take a look at your social media page and see if an employer is to pull you up…are you looking very responsible? Professionals speak, look, and dress accordingly to maintain an image of someone who takes pride in their appearance and behavior.

Self-Confidence

Individuals that have faith in themselves and their abilities manifest a positive attitude and outlook on life and have no difficulties getting an employer to believe in them.

Self-Motivated

While being able to work in a team is very important employers seek individuals who can work independently. Self-motivated employees require very little direction and supervision to get the work done in a timely manner. It also provides a sense of accomplishment and increased self-esteem.

Willingness to learn

In an ever-changing workplace, no matter what your skill set is, you should always be ready to learn new skills, techniques, and methods. Many businesses are ever changing with the times and you must be willing to grow and learn during the process for increased job security.

Remember to keep these skills and values in mind while writing your cover letter and resume. Most employers will list in the job posting which of these qualities they most seek in an employee. Identifying these skills from your past will guarantee your success in landing a job for the future.