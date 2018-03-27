Spring Open Studios Tour features artists all over Verde Valley

Working artists in the Village, Sedona, Cornville and all over the Verde Valley will be opening their private studios for a visitors weekend on April 27 during the popular “Spring Open Studios Tour.”



It will be presented by the Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition (SVAC) and free to the public. The Tour runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 27th and Saturday, April 28th.

New this year, open on Sunday, April 29th, from Noon to 5 p.m.

This year there will be more than 40 studios and close to 70 artists participating all over Sedona and the Verde Valley including at least a dozen artists right here in the Village.

The Spring Open Studios Tour has built a reputation as a wonderful weekend for art lovers to visit with professional artists in their working studios, as well as the opportunity to purchase art.

It offers a way for visitors to experience the creative process as a real hands-on learning event. It can be something as basic as exploring the variety of artist’s tools used in creating the beauty on display — from brushes, canvas and paint to cameras and paper to kilns, glass and fibers. There’s really no way not to be charmed and beguiled with watching something different or original be created in whatever your favorite medium is, be it glass, ceramics, pottery, sculpture, digital art, jewelry, painting, drawings, photography, fiber, weaving, mixed media, or silk.

Sedona’s Spring Open Studios Tour starts April 27 until April 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 29, Noon to 5 p.m. Studio maps and a list of participating artists can be downloaded at http://sedonaartistscoalition.org/os.html or pick up at area visitors centers, restaurants and hotels. The self-guided tour is free. For more information, call 503-789-4437.