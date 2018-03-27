Students, staff seek donations for Big Park Fun Run

The Big Park Fun Run returns to Big Park Community School on Wednesday, May 9th. Students, staff, families and general community members will walk or run for 30 minutes on our school course. Students will seek donations for their efforts during the three weeks prior to the Fun Run; Big Park Community School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) is currently seeking event sponsorships. Your sponsorship dollars will help cover the cost of the Fun Run and increase our earning potential for this event. Together, we are raising funds for Big Park classrooms. We support Big Park Community School in its mission to provide students with a world-class education, right here in the Village of Oak Creek.

We anticipate more than 200 students taking part in this year’s Fun Run. In addition to seeking donations and running/walking on May 9th, students will explore the IB Learner Profile Traits, which are a cornerstone of Big Park’s emerging International Baccalaureate program. Each classroom forms a “team.” Each team has its own identity and will create a team cheer to represent the IB Learner Profile Trait assigned to their class: Inquirers, Knowledgeable, Thinkers, Communicators, Principled, Open-minded, Caring, Courageous, Balanced and Reflective.

We are proud to raise funds in a way that engages our students, while supporting their health, vitality and emotional intelligence. We hope you’ll support our efforts through event sponsorship. Sponsorships range from $50 to $750, so there is something for everyone.

Big Park Community School PTSA is a local unit of Arizona PTA, a 501(c)(3) non-profit association. Big Park Community School PTSA is tax exempt under federal and state law; we will provide you with Tax ID information upon receipt of your contribution.



Thank you for supporting our students, our neighborhood school and the broader community.