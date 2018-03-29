Frosh lead CV softball to another 20-something run win

Camp Verde High softball cruised to another dominant victory on Tuesday afternoon, this time with a slew of younger players.

The No. 2 Cowboys beat No. 42 Glendale Prep 25-2 in five innings at home.

Freshman outfielder Tierney Schuh led the way with 4 RBIs and three hits, as freshman outfielder Paige Seneca had 3 RBIs. Freshman outfielder Chelsey Battise scored a run and sophomore JoJo Cowsert struck out three.

“It was a really good time for our younger players to come in and get some action,” said CV head coach Henry Smith. “We had Tierney and Paige and Chelsea Battise, we have a senior player that’s new, (senior outfielder/first baseman) Skylar (Russell), JoJo got to pitch, so a lot of the younger players got to come in and contribute.”

The Cowboys had a week between their 21-0 win over Tonopah Valley and the GPA game after playing seven games in three days at the Gracie Lee Haught Classic in Payson.

“We had a really good couple days of practice and we worked on the importance of the players that don’t get a lot of playing time,” Smith said. “We made sure that they understood that their role is so important and I think this week they kinda realized that’s not so much about field time but what you can do for your team and starting out Monday, Tuesday, I think they realized that and really started hitting well in practice and giving their defense a good, hard work out and basically they earned some playing time for (Tuesday’s) game.”

Junior utility player Tyra Smith had three hits and sophomore pitcher/first baseman Jacy Finley had 3 RBIs and 3 hits. Finley struck out five batters in two innings of work.

The victory also saw the return of Cowsert, who had been out until last week. Cowsert gave Finley a break.

“I was proud of them to be able to listen and learn, execute what I’m teaching in a game situation,” Smith said. “Jacy was able to get a bit of a break.”

The Cowboys scored eight runs in the first inning, seven in the second and five in the third and fourth. They had 21 hits.

“As a team everybody hit well, we played good,” Smith said. “The challenge though is not so much about winning and losing but staying disciplined through out the game and I think we did well with that.”

Their next game is on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. at No. 5 Surprise Paradise Honors.