Letter: VVMC needs to be a Verde Valley hospital, not Flagstaff

It is about time for residents of the Verde Valley to express their concerns regarding the negative activities of Northern Arizona Healthcare and the resulting impacts on the services and quality of medical care at Verde Valley Medical Center.
This is the Verde Valley, not Flagstaff, and we like and appreciate our culture and the quality of services provided by “our hospital.”
Ron Barber
Clarkdale
