Mingus Union athlete of the week: Senior Whiteley off to 7-1 start in fourth season as Marauders’ singles No. 1

A fixture in the No. 1 singles slot, Mingus Union girls tennis senior Talon Whiteley is off to a dominant start this year.
Whiteley began the season 7-1.
She and new doubles partner, senior Pei-Wen Yang, have gelled after she and Emma Williams had been partners a long time.
Whiteley hopes to pursue a career in nursing after high school.
VVN: How’s the season been going for you?
Whiteley: It’s been going great. I have seven wins, one loss and I’m having a lot of fun. I have a new doubles partner this year but we’ve been doing really well together.
VVN: Early in the season coach talked about the stuff you’ve been working on, what have you been working on since then?
Whiteley: I have a new serve, it’s more a slice serve so I’ve been working a lot on that and just being more aggressive with my strokes, kinda more offensive.
VVN: How’s your game changed over your high school career?
Whiteley: I started off very timid I’d say, freshman year. I played number one but I was very timid and through the years I’ve been working a lot more on getting my strokes a lot more well developed and more aggressive I’d say.
VVN: How’s the transition been, changing doubles partners?
Whiteley: It’s been good. Pei-Wen is my new doubles partner and she and I have been working very well together, so she’s fun to play with and she’s a lefty and so we both kinda play on our strengths and it’s been fun.
VVN: Did you have a lot of worries about it after playing with Emma for so long?
Whiteley: I did just because Emma and I played together for a long time and it was just new and unexpected but it’s worked out well.
VVN: How long does it take to develop a good rapport with a doubles partner do you think?
Whiteley: I’m not sure. I mean I’ve known Pei-Wen for the four years or five years I guess. We definitely have grown the first couple of matches we weren’t communicating as well together and now we do, we communicate a lot more and we have much more a kinda encouraging relationship, like we’ll bump rackets and encourage each other and stuff. So we’ve gotten more comfortable with each other.
VVN: What’s it like being No. 1 and being singles No. 1 for so long because I feel like usually people do that their senior year or something?
Whiteley: Right. I feel like I’m a lot more competitive this year with other number one players. I feel like I’ve just improved enough as a player to be better and I’d say that there is pressure but my team is really supportive, so that kinda takes a lot of the pressure away and it’s nice.
VVN: How’s the school year been going for you?
Whiteley: It’s been great, I only have four classes, which is really nice and I took the CAN course last semester and yeah, doing good with all my classes, don’t have that much longer left.
VVN: What kinds of things do you like outside of tennis and outside of school?
Whiteley: I’m in FFA, so I’m raising a steer for the fair this year and I’m gonna be working at a vet clinic, just helping out there and then I’m going into nursing, hopefully, at NAU this fall.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.