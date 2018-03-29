Mingus Union boys tennis continues dominant start

Mingus Union boys tennis continued its dream start on Tuesday, sweeping Flagstaff.

The No. 16 Marauders (7-2, 2-1 Section II) beat the Eagles 9-0 at home.

Mingus head coach Larry Lineberry said the match went extremely well for the Marauders.

Mingus Union opened the match with 8-3, 8-2 and 8-2 wins in the doubles matches.

“We started off as well as we have all season,” Lineberry said. “That got us off to a great start. I couldn’t be more pleased, we’re 7-2 on our season right now.”

The Marauders surpassed their 2017 and 2016 win totals on Mar. 1 in the third match of the season when they beat Avondale Agua Fria 7-2. They have won six of their last seven matches and had a five match win streak.

“The last two seasons that I’ve coached this team our record for the season was 1-13, both seasons, so now we’re 7-2 and we actually have a reasonable chance of going to the state tournament as a team, it’s not totally in our control but we keep winning and we’re right in there,” Lineberry said. “That’s a totally different position than I’ve been in as a coach (laughs) the last two seasons.”

The team state tournament is 16 teams, with eight automatic bids going to the section winners and eight at large bids. The Marauders currently sit in fourth in their section.

In singles play, senior Pedro Cremasco won the No. 1 match 6-0, 7-5, sophomore John Valentine took the No. 2 match 6-2, 6-3, Brigham Peterson won the No. 3 6-2, 6-3, junior Jordan Finger the No. 4, senior Crue Taylor the No. 5 and sophomore Travis O’Donnal won the No. 6 match.

Lineberry lots of the players have been key to their hot start.

“We’ve had several heroes each time,” Lineberry said. “Early in the season we had three or four close matches. John Valentine won a match for us once, Travis O’Donnal won a big match against a team where the other team had a match point on us to win – a team match – point and we won that match 5-4.”

Pedro Vicentini Cremasco, an exchange student from Brazil, has shined so far this year.

“Pedro Cremasco, our number one player, has had a great season,” Lineberry. “He’s playing great for us at No. 1 but we have a very balanced team this year, we’ve had challenge matches and the positions have switched around a couple times because players have improved. The balance of the team is the key, several players have won key matches for us through out the season.”

The Marauders’ next match is Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at home against No. 55 Glendale Deer Valley (1-8, 0-2).