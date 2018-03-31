37-year fugitive arrested in Prescott Valley

— A fugitive who escaped imprisonment in Iowa 37 years ago has been found and arrested in Prescott Valley, police said.

On Tuesday, March 27, the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) Detective Unit was notified by the FBI that an escaped fugitive from the Iowa Department of Corrections named Charles Leroy Cagley, 68, was now living in the 4600 block of Carla Vista Drive in Prescott Valley, according to media reports and a PVPD news release.

Several detectives went to the residence and identified a person as Charles Cagley and confirmed that an active felony extraditable warrant was indeed current, the release states. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Prescott jail.

In Iowa, Cagley was charged and imprisoned for second-degree robbery, the release states. His incarceration date was Jan. 9, 1981, and scheduled release date was July 5, 1983. Cagley told police he escaped in 1981 while on a minimum security work detail at the Newton Correctional Facility and has “been on the lam ever since.”

It appears he has lived in Prescott Valley since about 2008 and in Yavapai County since about 2004, police said.

He is on disability through the Veterans Administration as a Vietnam veteran and is unemployed, according to police.

Cagley’s wife, 62-year-old Virginia Cagley, reportedly said she was stunned when police arrived at their home because an Iowa official had said in 2005 the state no longer was interested in pursuing him.

She said a warden in the Iowa Department of Corrections sent a letter that stated Cagley no longer was wanted by the state.

Police said arrangements have been made to have him extradited back to Iowa.