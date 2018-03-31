C-OC School Board considers contract renewal for superintendent

COTTONWOOD – On March 22, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek school board voted 3-to-2 that the administrative team at the district’s two realigned schools – Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School and Cottonwood Middle School – should have a combined two principals, two assistant principals and four secretaries.

Tuesday, District Superintendent Steve King will update the board on the realignment that includes closing Cottonwood Elementary School but using one of the campus buildings as an early childhood learning center.

Also Tuesday, the C-OC board will discuss consolidation talks and 301 teacher performance pay.

In executive session, the C-OC school board will discuss the renewal of King’s contract as superintendent. Once the board returns from executive session, it collectively could approve King’s renewal contract.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board will meet at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agenda will be made available no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting. The agenda can be found at www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.

