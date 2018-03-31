Camp Verde softball notches third straight 20+ run victory

SEDONA — Camp Verde High softball cruised to another blowout victory on Thursday at Sedona Red Rock.

The No. 3 Cowboys were too much for the shot handed No. 20 Scorpions in the 23-3 win. Sedona Red Rock was down to nine players and missing 2017 second team All-Central Region pitcher Natalie Monge, who is injured.

“It was a tough game because their pitching was a little bit off but we learned to sit back on pitches this game and see the ball a little bit better,” said CV head coach Henry Smith. “It’s tough game to play with the different levels of teams, tough to gauge anything, but they were able to get through it, sometimes we have games like this where you got to get through the games and on to the next one.”

Camp Verde improved their record against Sedona Red Rock to 15-8-1 since 2004 and have won 10 straight against the Scorpions.

“We had a little rough start but we started hitting towards the end and started actually doing what we practiced (laughs),” said junior Tyra Smith.

The win is the Cowboys’ third in a row and third consecutive 20+ run victory.



“I think we did pretty good,” said sophomore JoJo Cowsert. “We had a little bit of mistakes but we definitely fought hard.”

Henry Smith praised the Scorpions for their perseverance.

“Tons of respect for the players of Sedona, they stayed strong and kept playing the game and never quit and that’s always good for young girls to see them come out and regardless of who your opponent is, you continue to work hard throughout the game and that’s what they did,” Henry Smith said.

Photo Gallery Camp Verde Baseball And Softball At Sedona Red Rock 032918 Sedona Red Rock hosted the Camp Verde baseball and softball teams on Mar. 29. Cowboy baseball won 10-1 and CV softball triumphed 23-3. (VVN/James Kelley)

Monge plays for Smith’s travel ball team.

Tyra Smith said losing her is “pretty tough” for the Scorpions.

“She’s good,” Henry Smith said. “She doesn’t pitch for us in the offseason, she plays in the field but offensively she’s a really good player, so I think maybe if they had her playing it would’ve helped them out. The girls, Sedona’s team, they swing the bat well I think that maybe they just struggled a little bit with out their pitcher here and I think other that may be a pretty good competitive team So hopefully she heals up and gets back as soon as possible.”

Cowsert came in to relieve sophomore Jacy Finley in the circle and after giving up a couple runs early, settled down.

Henry Smith said she pitched well, after realizing she has a good defense behind her.

Cowsert recently returned from injury.

“It feels good,” Cowsert said about coming back. “I feel like I’m starting to get back in my momentum.”

Up next for the Cowboys is a trip to No. 7 Paradise Honors on Tuesday.

“I feel like we’re going to have a good fight with them,” Cowsert said.

Their next home game is Friday against No. 18 Northland Prep at 3:45 p.m.

Paradise Honors and Camp Verde sit atop the region standings with 2-0 Central records and NPA is third with a 2-1 mark.

“They’re a tough team, they beat us last year, one game and then we split, so I know for a while they were leading our division, so we know it’s gonna be a tough game, we’re looking forward to it,” Henry Smith said about Paradise Honors. “The girls are excited about playing them and it’s a big game for us. We’ll have them and then coming towards the end of the season we’ll have Payson and then we’ll have them again leading right into the playoffs. So we’re excited to see where we stand with the better teams in our division.”